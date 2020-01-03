|
|
Frederick G. Vetter, age 80, of Greenbush, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Dec. 31, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce; dear children, Fred Jr. (Jolene) of Canton, Kim of Alpena and Deb (Mike) Pallagi of Harrisville; grandchildren, Kole, Jonathan, Morgan, Roxanne and Ben; and great grandchildren, Oaklynn and Braxton. A sister, Jane Vetter, also survives.
Mr. Vetter served our county for 20 years with the United States Air Force. After being honorably discharged, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda.
Cremation has taken place. No service is planned.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Frederick to the , www.aiz.org.
Arrangements are by Buresh Funeral Home/Oscoda Chapel, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14, 2020