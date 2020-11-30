Fredrick Franklin Barnes, age 95, of Tawas City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Fred was born on Sept. 1, 1925 in Prescott to Joseph and Agnes (Wiltfong) Barnes. He attended the Laidlawville School and East Tawas High School. At the young age of 17, Fred's father, Joseph, signed the paperwork for him to join the United States Navy and support the war effort. His enlistment would be one of six for his family, and his five brothers would have all enlisted and honorably served in the military service!
He made a career of the Navy, with only a short break in service, when he worked at the Buick Motor Company. Fred was stationed in Panama and Guam during the war. While in Panama, he was able to meet Eleanor Roosevelt, of which he remembered the meeting very fondly and patriotically. Fred also had the pleasure of meeting the astronaut, John Glenn.
While stationed in Guam, he was assigned a number of local servicemen, who all marveled at the chances of them being stationed together on the island of Guam. After the war, he was assigned to stateside locations in Texas and Grosse Ile Naval Air Station. While at Grosse Ile, he and his loving wife, Carol (Custer), resided in Flat Rock. He stayed at Gross Ile until the naval air station was closed in 1969.
Upon retirement from the Navy, Fred and Carol, purchased and moved back to his family farm on Laidlaw Road in Tawas City. He continued to work, holding positions at Aloha State Park, in Cheboygan, and at the Youth Center on Wurtsmith Air Force Base, in Oscoda.
Fred enjoyed gardening, deer hunting, and was an avid bowler at Vista Lanes in Oscoda for many years. Fred was also a dedicated supporter of all United States veterans. He was a lifelong member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5678, in Tawas City. He held a number of positions at the post and was still attending post meetings until only a few years ago. He was active in the honor guard, an enthusiastic participant in the VFW Buddy Poppy program, and a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge No. 110 in Flat Rock.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agnes (Wiltfong) Barnes; his brothers, Leonard, Edgar, Roy, Irvin and Russell; and his beloved wife, Carol. He is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Buresh Funeral Home, 416 Whittemore Street in Tawas City on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service with military honors is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in the Tawas City Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Fredrick Franklin Barnes to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5678, 1213 South US-23, Tawas City, Michigan 48763, or to a veterans organization of your choice. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of support and condolence at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.