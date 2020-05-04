Gail Yvonne Johnson, age 81, of Whittemore, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 1, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Milo Lee Johnson; her sister, Shirley (Richard) Shaw, and sister-in-law, Gola Henderson; and loving children; Daryl (Carla) Johnson, Harold (Marsha) Johnson, Rita (Brett) Vukasin, Duane Johnson, Theresa Stull, Lisa (Frank) Vukasin, Alan (Christie) Johnson and Lisa Ann Green. Gail was a loving grandmother to 31 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren and 3.5 great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Shirley (Black) Harsh; brothers, Larry and Dale; sisters, Janet (Jim) Runyan and Arlene (Robert) Webb; and granddaughter, Makayla.
Gail married Milo Johnson in 1954 and raised seven children and one adopted daughter. She retired from the Montrose School System before returning to the family farm in Whittemore. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and cherished spending time with all of her grandchildren.
Gail loved going to church and working with her sister, Arlene, at the Flea Market in Hale. She was active in church, at Pioneer Power in West Branch and the Iosco County Fair.
Per Gail's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gail to the Iosco County Fairgrounds.
Online condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhome.com.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Milo Lee Johnson; her sister, Shirley (Richard) Shaw, and sister-in-law, Gola Henderson; and loving children; Daryl (Carla) Johnson, Harold (Marsha) Johnson, Rita (Brett) Vukasin, Duane Johnson, Theresa Stull, Lisa (Frank) Vukasin, Alan (Christie) Johnson and Lisa Ann Green. Gail was a loving grandmother to 31 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren and 3.5 great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Shirley (Black) Harsh; brothers, Larry and Dale; sisters, Janet (Jim) Runyan and Arlene (Robert) Webb; and granddaughter, Makayla.
Gail married Milo Johnson in 1954 and raised seven children and one adopted daughter. She retired from the Montrose School System before returning to the family farm in Whittemore. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and cherished spending time with all of her grandchildren.
Gail loved going to church and working with her sister, Arlene, at the Flea Market in Hale. She was active in church, at Pioneer Power in West Branch and the Iosco County Fair.
Per Gail's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gail to the Iosco County Fairgrounds.
Online condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 4 to May 12, 2020.