Gale Ann Wilson, age 79, of Hale passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 28, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Thomas E. Wilson; loving children, Carol A. Simpson of Somerset, Ky., Barbara E. LaValley of Grand Blanc, David B. (Ana) Simpson of Toledo, Ohio, Kathryn L. Colgan of Saginaw, Pamela S. (Jeremy) Warren of Lapeer and Dana M. (Aaron) Wilson-Anklam of Macomb; adored grandchildren, Stephanie Short, Susan Scott, Steven Scott, Ivan TerBush, Kimberly McAlpine, Randall Simpson, Samantha Simpson, Jake Simpson, William Simpson, Ginnell Simpson, Maria Hayden, Juletta Colgan, Erica Brousseau, Sydney Blonde, Brock Mueller, Landan Warren, Kristen Warren and Benjamin Anklam; sister, Leslie (George) Cavas of Arcadia, Fla.; and 29 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ellen L. Johnson; and son-in-law, Tony D. Blonde.
Gale was born on March 14, 1941 in Flint to the late Emerson Maurice and Laura Mae (McMullen) Bentley and graduated from Flint Central High School. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing bunco, cards and cribbage. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren with every breath and will be dearly missed by special friends, Merlyn and Helen Hobson, Virginia Briggs and too many others to mention.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Gale's life and luncheon will be held at Tom and Gale's residence, 4321 Channel Rd., Hale, on Saturday, Aug. 15. The family will welcome guests from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the service starting at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gale to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) or the Wounded Warrior Project
Wounded Warrior Project
).
