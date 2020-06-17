Gary "Chip" L. Chapman, 78, of East Tawas passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.
Chip was born in Negaunee on March 3, 1942 to Clarence "Chippy" and Helen Chapman. He graduated from Negaunee High School in 1961 and earned his bachelor's degree in education in 1965 from Northern Michigan University.
Chip married Sandy Lahti at St. John's Episcopal Church in Negaunee in 1964. They settled in Tawas to raise their family. For 32 years, he taught at Tawas Area Schools, most of those years in seventh grade Social Studies. Early in his career he also coached junior high basketball.
Chip was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and served on the Vestry there. He served one term on the East Tawas City Council. He was a lifetime member of the Tawas Elks, and he played in the Elks golf league and the Thursday night golf league.
Chip enjoyed attending high school basketball tournaments with his son and watching the college playoff tournaments. He was proud of getting a hole-in-one and achieving a perfect score in Cribbage. Through all of this, Chip remained closely connected to his hometown of Negaunee, always enjoying trips back "home."
In memory of Chip, the family encourages you to plant a tree, play a round of golf, visit the beautiful Upper Peninsula, drink a cold beer, read the Constitution, or memorize all the counties in Michigan.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sandy Chapman of East Tawas; two children, Julie (Rod) Rolffs of East Peoria, Ill. and Mark Chapman of Elk Grove Village, Ill.; two granddaughters, Kate and Jordan; his brother, John (Sandra) Chapman of Hoffman Estates, Ill.; and nephews, a niece, and numerous cousins.
Chip was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen Chapman, and his in-laws, Julius (Lu) and Sophie Lahti.
The family appreciates the wonderful care given to Chip by the staff of the Iosco County Medical Care Facility and Heartland Hospice.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and, due to the current pandemic-related circumstances, a private funeral ceremony has been held. He will be laid to rest in Negaunee Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences to the family can be sent to 600 Alice St., East Tawas, MI 48730. Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial contribution are encouraged to make a donation to the Tawas Area Education Foundation (P.O. Box 81, Tawas City, MI 48763), Christ Episcopal Church (202 W. Westover St., East Tawas, MI 48730), or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 30, 2020.