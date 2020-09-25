Gary Daugherty, 66, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Born in Altoona, Pa. on February 11, 1954, Gary was the only child of long-time Altoona residents Shirley M. Brannen-Daugherty (1928-2007) and Joseph E. Daugherty (1922-2013).

The Daugherty family moved to Tawas City in 1965 and Gary graduated from Tawas Area High School in 1972. He obtained his B.A. degree in business/pre-law from Michigan State University in 1976 and obtained a J.D. degree in 1979 and a LL.M. in Taxation degree in 1980 from the University of Miami School of Law.

Gary was a member of the Michigan and Florida Bar Associations as well as a licensed CPA and real estate broker/salesman in the state of Florida.

Gary practiced law in Bay City for approximately a year before joining Manufacturers National Bank of Detroit (now known as Comerica Bank) where he worked in the Trust Department for 20 years starting in Bay City, and subsequently in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Chicago, Ill.; Detroit; Ft. Lauderdale, Naples and Boca Raton, Fla.

He subsequently worked for Wilmington Trust Company in Vero Beach, Florida, and Palm Beach National Bank & Trust in Palm Beach, Florida before becoming part-owner, Director, Corporate Secretary, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Vice President, and Senior Trust Officer of Cypress Capital Group, Inc., and Cypress Trust Company in Palm Beach. He retired in June 2010.

At Tawas High School, Gary played sports during his freshman and sophomore years and was active in the band all four years. Gary played the Hammond Organ and started playing professionally his junior year in high school and performed on and off until 1988. During the summers between college and law school Gary worked as a trackman for the Detroit & Mackinac Railroad in addition to performing weekends as a musician.

Per his wishes, there will be no public service. Northwood Funeral Home, West Palm Beach, Fla., in charge of arrangements.

