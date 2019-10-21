Home

Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
Gary G. Ross

Gary G. Ross Obituary
Gary G. Ross, age 73, of Oscoda, formerly of Huntington Woods, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born on Feb. 17, 1946 in Detroit to the late Grant R. and Helen V. Ross (nee D'Angelo). Gary graduated in 1964 from Berkley High School. He attended the University of Michigan where he played offensive tackle before getting injured.
He obtained his bachelor's degree in teaching from Oakland University. He taught at Oscoda Area Schools for 36 years and retired in 2006. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, chopping firewood, bird watching, canoeing, cooking Italian food, making sausage, baking Christmas cookies, playing baseball, traveling, especially to Alaska, buying or growing flowers for his wife, and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and spent many years serving as the Oscoda girls basketball coach.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Beth M. Ross, whom he married on April 12, 1980 in Caspian: his children, Valerie A. Ross (Dustin J. Hooks) and Dr. Dennis M. (Dr. Jennifer J.) Ross; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert G. Ross.
The family will welcome friends on Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. (in-state at 10 a.m.) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oscoda. Interment will take place following the service in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Liver Foundation at http://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/ and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 29, 2019
