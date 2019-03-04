Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Packard. View Sign

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gary on Feb. 26, 2019 after a very brief illness while vacationing in Hawaii, his favorite place.

Gary was born Feb. 25, 1948 to Russell and Irene Packard. He graduated in 1966 from St. Mary's Cathedral and proceeded to Delta College and Western University where he was a proud graduate. He was in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972.

He married Karen Daniels, his soul mate, on Aug. 1, 1997 in Hawaii. They were joined at the hip, having everything in common. Their two favorite things were traveling and sports, "Go Spartans!"

Gary and Karen's passion for travel was amazing; name a place, they had either been there or planned to go to explore and learn about all different cultures. Many friends and family lived their dreams vicariously through Gary and Karen's travels and adventures. They had been to all 50 states and seven continents with South Africa being their favorite destination.

Gary was a man of many talents. His compassion for teaching was one of his major accomplishments. He taught for more than 30 years in the Tawas Area school district, inspiring and leaving a lasting impression on hundreds of students, many of which he still stayed in contact. Many still comment "Mr. Packard was my favorite teacher!" For this, he was very proud.

Gary had a special group of friends for almost 60 years that were still in touch and getting together a few times a year to reminisce and hang out. Joe, Jim, Jim, Dick, Ron and Jim…forever friends.

Gary is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Elyse (Ryan) Packard; siblings, Steve (Nona) Packard, Jan (Marty) Decher, Sandee (Bob) Stone and Patti (Roger) Taylor; his sister-in-law, Linda (Chris) Goepper; and many special nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews that he was very close to.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Michelle; his mother and father; and his in-laws, Fred and Dorothea Daniels.

There will be no service. As his cousin Connie said, "May you be blessed with happy memories of Gary's love for family, teaching, travel and adventure."

