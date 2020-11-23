Gary Stuart Wood, 83, life-long resident of Tawas, passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2020 with family by his side.

Gary was a loving husband happily married to Carol Wood for 61 years. He had seven wonderful children that he loved dearly. Gary also was greatly loved by all his grandchildren.

Gary was a general agent for American United Life for over 50 years, serving people with health, disability, annuities and life insurance. He was a private pilot and flew regularly throughout Michigan to his satellite offices. He loved horseback riding and was a member of the sheriff's posse for several years. He was a member of Lion's Club and Men's Club for all his working years.

Gary was an avid golfer year round in Michigan and Florida. He enjoyed doing stain glass artwork, including lamps that his children can enjoy for years to come. He enjoyed many lifelong friendships celebrated through euchre parties.

He served with the Courtesy Coach program for over 10 years through St. Joseph Hospital. He was also an ordained Stephen's minister in Naples, Fla. serving the community with the Love of Christ. He loved the Lord and his church family.

Gary joined his beloved wife Carol, and children, Peter and Jennifer, in heaven.

He is survived by his children, Gary (Anne) Wood of North Carolina, Cindy (Vincent) DeTrani of Florida, Ann (David) Turk of Grand Blanc, Amy (Scot) Dehner of Florida, Julie Carroll (Paul Jochims) of Tawas and Kevin Hetherington of Florida; his grandchildren, Bruce, Courtney, Brittany, Maddison, Celia, Alexa, Dominic, Gabrielle, Alexander, Amber, Hannah, Peter, Mitchell, Alaina, Grant, Brendan, John, Joseph, Jacob, Mikayla and Collin; and his great grandchildren, Sydni, Payton, Margaret, Julia, Emery, Grayson and Ethan.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Gary to Lois Baker Ministries, 320 Fairfield Pike, Enon, Ohio 45323.

