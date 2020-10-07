1/1
Gene L. Ayer
1939 - 2020
Gene L. Ayer was born on June 11, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to Glenn W. and Betty Ayer. He died peacefully in his home in Tawas, surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
He is survived by his step-son, Kevin (Selene) Watson and his five grandchildren; and his siblings, Ronald (Kathy) Ayer, Jerry (Beverly) Ayer, Patricia Meyer, Robert Ayer, Sharon (Michael) Nagel, Sari Ayer and Russell Ayer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Dawn along with his daughters, Melanie and Kelly; two stepsons, Keenan and Keith Watson; siblings, Lou, Shirley, Gary, Garnett and Bill.
Gene was part owner of Ayer Brothers' Tree Service and retired from Detroit Edison. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 at the Highland Chapel of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road in Highland. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Commerce Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions suggested to Compassus Hospice. Gene was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. www.eltonblackandsonhighland.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:30 - 01:00 PM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
2488891500
