1/1
George C. Hoerner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George C. Hoerner died after a short illness in Tawas City on July 5, 2020 at the age of 90.
George was born in Saginaw on Oct. 9, 1929 to George and Marguerite (Schnell) Hoerner. He graduated from Arthur Hill High School and was a Ferris State University graduate.
George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Peg; his children, Robert (Renea), Peggy (Richard) and William (Rebecca); and three grandchildren, Bailey, Jonathon and Margaret. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean; and a son, George William.
After graduating from college, George served in the Korean War. He was employed with Yale Rubber Company for the majority of his career. The family lived in Saginaw for 40 years before George and Peg retired to Tawas City on Lake Huron in 1991.
He was devoted to his family and dedicated to the communities he lived in. Throughout his life he actively served on numerous civic, religious and non-profit boards.
A private service is planned in compliance with COVID-19 protocol. In lieu of flowers the family suggests gifts in his memory be made to Tawas United Methodist Church, Trout Unlimited or a charity of choice. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc
416 Whittemore St
Tawas City, MI 48763
(989) 362-8191
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
m so sorry for your loss, growing up in the neighborhood,I have wonderful memories of Mr and mrs Hoerner

Prayers for the family
Ann (Capitan) Klink
Ann Klink (Capitan)
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved