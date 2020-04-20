|
|
George Henry Edwards, age 86, of Hale, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020.
He is survived by his loving children, Jackie (Michael) Chapin of Glendale, Ariz., Bruce (Leslie) Edwards of Houston, Texas, Carl Edwards of Houston, Texas, Scott Edwards of Glendale, Ariz. and Steve (Gina) Edwards of Anchorage, Alaska; adored grandchildren, Eke (Laura) Chapin, Markasa (Adam) McBroom and Deo (Nichole) Chapin; and great grandchildren, Cody and Colby Grace McBroom. George is also survived by the last love of his life, Rita Seeburger.
Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his daughter, Phyllis D. Richardson.
George was born to Charles and Leote (Trower) Edwards on May 29, 1933 in Olney, Mo. where he and his eight siblings were raised on a farm. He went on to serve our country as a Navigator, Co-Pilot and Electronics Warfare Specialist with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged after 20 years of service.
George started calling square dances at the age of 12 at a 4-H fair and went on to become a very respected and popular square dance caller, teacher and dancer.
Per his request, Mr. Edwards has been cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of George to the , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Condolences may be made on-line at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 28, 2020