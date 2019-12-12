|
|
George L. Binder Jr., 82, of Midland and formerly of Edenville, died Nov. 20, 2019 at Woodland Hospice House of Mt. Pleasant.
He felt blessed to have been the son of the late George Sr. and Lillian (Askey) Binder. He was born on Aug. 26, 1937 in East Tawas, where he was raised and educated.
On Feb. 27, 1960 he married Sandra Lee Elizabeth Konenski in Tawas. George joined the USAF in 1956 and spent one of his four years on the DEW (Distant Early Warning) line in Goose Bay, Labrador and Frobisher Bay Baffin Islands in the North West Territories.
After being honorably discharged in 1959, he went to work for Dow Chemical Co., Midland, in 1960 working in the labs and later as a master electrician, retiring in 1993 after 33 years. He was a proud member of the United Steel Workers of America Local 12075. He was a union representative of the Joint Apprenticeship Committee.
He worked as a sexton for Edenville Cemetery and was elected to a number of years as a trustee of the Edenville Township Board. He was a past member of the Midland-Gladwin Mental Health Board. He sold real estate and received his broker's license after five years with Del Whitney ABC Real Estate.
You also may have seen George painting barns or roofs or volunteering at Meridian Public Schools for a few summers. You may have cut your own X-mas tree at his Edenville abode. He enjoyed working in his man-made forest. He enjoyed square-dancing, playing pool, bowling, fishing, hunting and playing cards. His health took most hobbies away but not his passion for playing the stock market and managing his investments.
George is survived by sons, George Binder III of Virginia Beach, Va. and Kurt (Judy) Binder of Boston, Mass.; and daughters, Gerilee (Russell) Kish of Midland and Kim (Brad) Wishowski of Hudsonville. George had grandsons, Brandon (Shaelynn) Kish of Plymouth, Andrew Kish of Midland, Curtis Binder of Massachusetts and Trenton Stone of Virginia. He also was blessed with great grandson, Weston Kish. He is also survived by brother, Don Binder (Mary) of Panama; sisters, Barbara Sullenger of Kissimmee, Fla., Lillian Engle of East Tawas and Marylou (John) Bailey of Wayland. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joey; and sister, Fran Guadagno. George also enjoyed his many nephews and nieces and their families.
There will be no funeral services and cremation has been completed as per his wishes. Share your thoughts and memories of George with the family at www.waresmithwoolever.com. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Woodland Hospice House.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press on Dec. 12, 2019