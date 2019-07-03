George Leo Jordan, age 82, of National City, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at McLaren Bay Regional Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on June 10, 1937 in National City to the late Lawrence and Naomi (Dedrick) Jordan. George graduated in 1956 from Whittemore High School. He joined the United States Army that same year and proudly served as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division.
George married the love of his life, Arlene Mae Burtch, on June 11, 1960 at St. James Church in Whittemore, and together they raised three wonderful children. He worked as the Post Master for the National City Post Office and retired after 25 plus years of hard work and dedication.
Over the years George loved camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, wood working and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends and sharing many stories about his life.
He is survived by his loving wife, Arlene Jordan; children, Tonda (Tom Roth) Jordan and Tony Jordan; daughter-in-law, Sherry Jordan; sister, Gwen (Graham) Freel; grandson, Jarrett Roth; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Todd Jordan; and brother, Ronald Jordan.
The family will welcome friends on Monday, July 8, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Buresh Funeral Home in Twining. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. (in-state 9 a.m.) at St. James Catholic Church in Whittemore.
Memorial contributions can be made to the VFW Post 7435 in Hale, and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 3 to July 16, 2019