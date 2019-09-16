Home

George M. Featheringill

George M. Featheringill Obituary
George M. Featheringill left this world Aug. 3, 2019 at Oasis Pavilion in Casa Grande, Ariz. He was 54 years old.
He was born July 3, 1965 to Ron and Karen (Fernette) Featheringill. He graduated from Tawas Area High School in 1983.
He is survived by his mother, Karen Featheringill; son, Nolan Featheringill; and sisters, Amy (Brad) Clarkson and Julie Hill. He was preceded in death by his father, Ron Featheringill.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in East Tawas following the service.
He was a kind, gentle loving man. He will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace George.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24, 2019
