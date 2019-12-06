Home

George W. Odenbreit II Obituary
George W. Odenbreit II, age 81, of Hale, passed away Dec. 2, 2019 after a long illness.
After serving our country and being honorably discharged from the United States Army, George began working as a lineman for Southwestern Bell in 1969. He then transitioned to management with AT&T in 1987 before retiring from Lucent Technologies in 2010. George remained a proud member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Mr. Odenbreit was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed tinkering with cars, loved time spent on the computer and cherished moments with his family. He mentored for NEMSCA, the RSVP Program and delivered Meals on Wheels on behalf of the Hale Senior Center for many years.
George is survived by his four children, Kimberly (Terry) Holz, Wendy (Kevin) Storkamp, Ross (Michelle) Odenbreit and Lisa Hoelting. Ten grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren also survive. Also surviving are sisters, Barbara (Will) Olson and Deborah (Ron) Slater; special friend, Nita Muller; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Thomas; and parents, George and Marrilynn (Hill).
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 14 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington St., Hale, with Pastor Doug Kennedy officiating. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service on Dec. 14 at Buresh Funeral Home/Hale Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of George to Hale Senior Center, 310 N. Washington St., Hale, Michigan 48739.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 17, 2019
