Gerald Cassidy, born Feb. 8 1930, went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Village of East Harbor, Chesterfield.

He was a long time resident of East Tawas and Tawas City. He was a veteran that served in the Navy. He was an active member/ parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and served faithfully on the board. He was also involved with the St. Vincent de Paul ministry. He was a retired plant manager for Ford Motor Company and Tawas Industries.

He was married to Bernice Cassidy, who preceded him in death. His brother, Barney Cassidy, and sister, Maureen Dunn, preceded him in death. Surviving family include his brother, Patrick (Claudia) Cassidy; daughter, Constance (Gary) Ellenberger; son, Kenneth (LouAnn) Cassidy; daughter, Mary Jane (Bradley) Miller; daughter, Denise (Dave) Mozal; and daughter, Linda (Rich) Bulley. He was grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday May 17. There will be public visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and Funeral mass at 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 516 W. Lincoln St. East Tawas. A military honors graveside service will immediately follow. Luncheon will be served upon return from graveside service.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that memorials be made to St. Vincent de Paul Ministry of Tawas City, Michigan. Gerald loved not only his family but also his coffee, breakfast with friends and spending time with his Harborside family. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

