Gerald Dean Roberts, age 87, of Coopersville formerly of Oscoda and Livonia, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Gerald was born to the late William and Mittie (Hutson) Roberts. He was a graduate of Lowrey High School in Dearborn, served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked at Ford Motor Company for 38 years retiring in 1994. He enjoyed spending time in Florida and Nevada, going camping with family and friends, and hunting rabbits with his beagles.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 67 years, Shirley (Garbutt) Roberts; children, Douglas (Deb) Roberts, Randall (Beth) Roberts, Susan (Mark) Lindman, Raymond (Dawn) Roberts and Nancy (Randy) Vannispen; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren with a new great granddaughter to arrive in April 2021; sister, Joyce (Pete) Fox; brother-in-law, Frank Seigel; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his infant brother, James Roberts; and sister, Doris Seigel.
In keeping with his wish cremation has taken place Memorial service will be at noon, Saturday, Nov. 28, at Bell Creek Community Church, 30000 Five Mile Road, Livonia. Visitation with family is from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 28 prior to the service. Condolences for the family may be left on his Tribute Wall at throopfh.com.