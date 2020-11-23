1/
Gerald Dean Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Dean Roberts, age 87, of Coopersville formerly of Oscoda and Livonia, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Gerald was born to the late William and Mittie (Hutson) Roberts. He was a graduate of Lowrey High School in Dearborn, served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked at Ford Motor Company for 38 years retiring in 1994. He enjoyed spending time in Florida and Nevada, going camping with family and friends, and hunting rabbits with his beagles.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 67 years, Shirley (Garbutt) Roberts; children, Douglas (Deb) Roberts, Randall (Beth) Roberts, Susan (Mark) Lindman, Raymond (Dawn) Roberts and Nancy (Randy) Vannispen; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren with a new great granddaughter to arrive in April 2021; sister, Joyce (Pete) Fox; brother-in-law, Frank Seigel; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his infant brother, James Roberts; and sister, Doris Seigel.
In keeping with his wish cremation has taken place Memorial service will be at noon, Saturday, Nov. 28, at Bell Creek Community Church, 30000 Five Mile Road, Livonia. Visitation with family is from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 28 prior to the service. Condolences for the family may be left on his Tribute Wall at throopfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved