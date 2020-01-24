|
Gerald "Jerry" Edward Theut, age 82, of Oscoda passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1937 in Detroit to the late Wilbert and Geraldine (Miller) Theut. Gerald worked as a custodian for Oscoda Area Schools and retired while working at Cedar Lake Elementary.
He was an extremely hard worker and never backed down from learning a new trade. It was because of that drive to learn that he became a "jack of all trades" over the years. Gerald could upholster an entire vehicle, drop an engine in a car, replace a windshield, plumb a house, install a pool and it was all either on-the-job training or self-taught.
While living in Florida, he worked for Crystal Clear Pools and met many celebrities while installing their pools; he'd tell stories of meeting Burt Reynolds and having a beer with him in a tree house. Gerald was a cowboy at heart and loved horse back riding, fishing, camping, hunting and was known locally as the "walleye man" on Van Ettan lake. He was a member of the NRA, the Glennie Sportsman Club and the Preservation of Native American Culture.
Gerald is survived by his loving daughters, Susan (Joe) Ireland and Terri (Mark) Liddle; sister, Margie (Tom) McMillan; grandchildren, Gerald W. (Marla) Ireland and Candi L. Ireland; great grandchildren, Maverick, Layla, Kennadi and Lucas; God-son/great-nephew, Jason Tregear and several other nieces, nephews and great-nieces/nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Theut on Jan. 26, 2015; brother-in-law, Donald Marcoullier; and sister, Marilyn Marcoullier.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring/summer of 2020. Memorial contributions can be directed to the and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 24 to Feb. 4, 2020