Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Edward Wirgau. View Sign

Gerald Edward Wirgau, age 88, of Glennie, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home with family by his side.

Gerald was born Oct. 13, 1930 in Rogers City to the late Theodore and Harriet (Ostrander) Wirgau. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1949 proudly serving until his honorable discharge in 1952.

Gerald was a machinist in California working with the United States government for Lockeed Martin Aircraft Company. After he retired in 1989, he moved to the Glennie area to enjoy woodworking, hunting, but mainly fishing the AuSable River. He was a member of the American Legion.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, whom he married Feb. 26, 2005 in Hale; step children, William Inman, Theressa Schlink, Pamela Dowis and Rodney Inman; four grandsons; four great grandsons; one great granddaughter; two great-great granddaughters; sisters, Eleanor Hartman and Jo Telgeski; brother Glen Paull; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma; three sisters and two brothers.

Visitation for Gerald will take place 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington, Hale. Funeral ceremony will follow Thursday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with military honors. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Cemetery in Oscoda Thursday at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at Gerald Edward Wirgau, age 88, of Glennie, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home with family by his side.Gerald was born Oct. 13, 1930 in Rogers City to the late Theodore and Harriet (Ostrander) Wirgau. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1949 proudly serving until his honorable discharge in 1952.Gerald was a machinist in California working with the United States government for Lockeed Martin Aircraft Company. After he retired in 1989, he moved to the Glennie area to enjoy woodworking, hunting, but mainly fishing the AuSable River. He was a member of the American Legion.Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, whom he married Feb. 26, 2005 in Hale; step children, William Inman, Theressa Schlink, Pamela Dowis and Rodney Inman; four grandsons; four great grandsons; one great granddaughter; two great-great granddaughters; sisters, Eleanor Hartman and Jo Telgeski; brother Glen Paull; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma; three sisters and two brothers.Visitation for Gerald will take place 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington, Hale. Funeral ceremony will follow Thursday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with military honors. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Cemetery in Oscoda Thursday at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close