|
|
Gerald "Jake" Wayne Anschuetz Sr. of Grant Township, Tawas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Iosco County Medical Care Facility. He was 81.
Jake was born June 5, 1938 in Tawas to Arthur and Evelyn (Rempert) Anschuetz Sr. He was raised on their family farm and sawmill on Youngs Road. He married Diann Heierman on July 15, 1961.
He was drafted into military service in 1961, and served on active duty for three years in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to a Transportation Company as a heavy equipment mechanic while stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo.
After the military, he entered an apprenticeship program through Penn State University and worked as a sprinkler fitter in Toledo, Ohio for Grinnell Fire Protection, eventually becoming their area superintendent. He was part of Local 669 for more than 50 years. During his time with Grinnell, Jake and Diann lived in Tecumseh, where they raised their three children.
In 1994, when Jake retired, he and Diann returned to Tawas. Together they built their retirement home on the tree farm that Jake had purchased in 1958.
Jake had several hobbies he enjoyed. One of his many talents was working with wood and building furniture. He took much pride in making specialty items for his family and friends. He and Diann established the "The Little Red Craft Shed" in 1996 to display and sell their many unique crafts. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, working his land, and hosting family and friends during deer season every year.
Jake was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas where he was baptized, confirmed, and married.
Jake is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diann; and three children, Cindy (Scott) Hans of Grand Blanc, MI, Gerald "Jerry"(Ruby) Anschuetz II of Draper, Utah and Vicky (Lee) Prettyman of Onsted. He had eight grandchildren, Aaron (Margaret), Emily (Zac), Asa, Brittany (John), Sara (Nathan), Raymond and Marysa; and two great grandchildren, Evelynn and Ezra. He was extremely proud of all of his children and grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Larry "Doc" (Dorothy) Anschuetz of Tecumseh, a sister-in-law, Susan Anschuetz of Tawas; his aunt, Rhea Ulman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by his two brothers, Arthur Jr. and Charles; his sister, Carol; two half-sisters, Eileen Rempert and Ardith Zimmerman; and one grandson. Benjamin Gerald Prettyman.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 2 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Tawas, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Pastor Mark Lindloff will officiate the funeral service at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow.
Memorial contributions can be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 300 North St. Tawas, MI 48763.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5, 2019