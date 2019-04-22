Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine A. Konenski. View Sign

Geraldine A. Konenski, age 97, went home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 5, 2019, from Tawas Village.

She was born in November 1921, in West Branch, the daughter of Alphews Lang and Elizabeth Ruegsegger and lived in the Tawas area for many years.

She was a loving housewife and mother – loved by everyone she met. She loved gardening, cooking and taking care of her family. She was an awesome lady.

She was married for 68 years to Raymond, who preceded her in death in 2007.

Mrs. Konenski is survived by her children, Sandra Binder, Frank (Christine) Konenski and Linda (Richard) Reasner; and nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A family memorial and internment will be held in her honor at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

