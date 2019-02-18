Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Edith Koepke. View Sign

Geraldine Edith Koepke, age 94, of Tawas Township, passed away Friday evening, February 15, 2019 at Tawas Village in East Tawas with family by her side.

Geraldine was born March 28, 1924 in Sherman Township to the late Elmer and Edith (Kohn) Pierson. She married LaVerne J. Koepke on Oct. 12, 1946 and together raised four children Kenneth, Thomas, Dale and Pamela.

Geraldine was a payroll clerk for National Gypsum Company prior to becoming a homemaker raising her children. She was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City. She was a member of the sewing group at Emanuel, the East Tawas Garden Club and the 59ers. She especially enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, shopping for flowers, spending time with her family, her little dog Candy, car rides with "her girls" and Sunday dinners.

She would spend countless hours tending to her many beautiful gardens. Even up until a few years ago, her family would often find her weeding at 9:30 in the evening. Geraldine also enjoyed making many beautiful hand-sewn quilts for her family and friends.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Dale (Debra) Koepke of Tawas City and Pamela Koepke of East Tawas; special adopted daughter, Patricia Casey; grandchildren, Kyle (Shannon) Koepke, Jason (Sheena) Koepke and Kelly Koepke; great grandchildren, Alex, Katie, Aubrey, Kendyl, Maddy and Colton; and numerous nieces. In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne; sons, Thomas and Kenneth; grandson, Kenneth Koepke Jr.; and two brothers, one sister and two nephews.

Visitation for Geraldine will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18 at Buresh Funeral Home, 416 Whittemore St., Tawas City. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. (in state at 10 a.m.) Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 300 North St., Tawas City. Pastor Mark Lindloff will officiate. Interment will take place in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery next to her husband in the spring.

