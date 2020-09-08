Geraldine Rose Hucul, age 61, of Ogemaw County passed unexpectedly at her home on Sept. 4, 2020.
She is survived by her loving children, Jennifer (Adam) Burr of Prescott, April (Eric Bioty) Bradford of Jackson and Donald (Justine) Hucul of Bentley; adored grandchildren, Jakub and Alyssa Burr, Logan and Kloee Bradford, Parker and Paislee Bioty and Ivy Hucul; and dear siblings, Mildred Johnson, Gloria Evans, Gwen Young, Donald Parmeter, Dean Parmeter, Michelle Eiholzer, William Parmeter and Jody Parmeter. Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive.
Mrs. Hucul was preceded in death by her parents, Jonas and Phyllis (Heavonor) Parmeter; brother, Martin Eiholzer; and sister, Ruthie Abbot.
Geraldine was born in Hamilton, N.Y., graduated from Morrisville High School and spent much of her childhood in upstate New York helping her grandparents on their dairy farm. Geraldine cherished her time caring for and loving on her children and grandchildren as she was a very caring and nurturing mother and grandmother.
Geraldine worked in the health care as a certified nursing assistant. She loved a nice cup of coffee, shopping and surrounding herself with family and friends.
Per Geraldine's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at her daughter, Jennifer's home, 3997 Barbara Drive, Prescott.
