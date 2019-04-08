Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Ruth Holmes. View Sign

Geraldine Ruth Holmes of Tawas City and Grant Township passed away Monday, April 8, at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, age 86 years.

Geraldine was born on Aug. 2, 1932 in Ovid to Edsel and Margaret (Daley) McArdle. She graduated with the Class of 1950 from Tawas City High School. She worked for the D&M Railway Company in the payroll and data processing department for 33 years.

In 1990, Geraldine decided to step away from the work force and begin to enjoy her retirement years. She was a busy woman who truly enjoyed helping people and her community. Geraldine volunteered as a Sunday School teacher for Christ Episcopal Church in East Tawas for many years. She was also active with the Iosco County 4-H, a lifetime member of Weight Watchers, an Avon saleswoman and a talented square dancer!

Geraldine married her husband and best friend, Herbert Holmes, on June 6, 1964. Together they have celebrated 54 beautiful years of marriage!

Geraldine is survived by her beloved husband, Herbert Holmes; three loving children, Donald (Penny) Robey, Pamela (Robert) Miller and Debra (Dan) Barry; 15 grandchildren, Jason, Rob, Bill, Cindy, Katie, Dan, Andrew, Mary, Luke, Don, Kyle, Patrick, Charlie, John and Bryan; 22 great grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth (Pat) McArdle; and many extended family members and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, April 12 at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City with Reverend Tim Pike officiating. Her family will welcome friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral. She will be laid to rest in Pioneer Cemetery in Grant Township.

