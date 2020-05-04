Gertrude D. Otremba, age 90, of Oscoda, died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Lakeview Nursing Home in Tawas City.
Gertrude was born on July 25, 1929 in Detroit to the late Chester and Anna Sadowski (nee Willmowitz). She has lived in Oscoda for over 50 years after residing in Garden City.
She drove bus for the Oscoda School System for nearly 20 years. Gertrude loved to sing and dance and spend quality time with her grandchildren and children. She was always able to put a smile on their faces with her big personality and funny sense of humor.
Gertrude is survived by five children, daughter Linda Moormann of East Tawas, son Robert (Lori) Otremba of Oscoda, son Daniel (Wendy) Otremba of Oscoda, daughter Mary Pasinski of Oscoda and daughter Judy (Michael) Green of Virginia; 15 grandchildren, Tom Keefe, Bob Otremba, Amy Otremba, Heather Flores, Edward Pasinski, Jeremy Laubon, Trisha Otremba, Chelsey Butterson, Danny Moormann, Travis Pasinski, Carl Otremba, Eric Green, Adam Green, Michael Green and Luke Green; and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bugsy Otremba; and daughter Nancy Otremba.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. You may offer condolences at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 4 to May 12, 2020.