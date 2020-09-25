1/1
Gertrude Mary Ewald
Gertrude Mary (Hanthorne) Ewald, age 94, passed away Sept. 23, 2020.
She was born in Watrousville on Dec. 24, 1925 to the late Van Douglas Hanthorne and Ethel Rose (Teckla) Prayner. Gertrude was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Caro, was active with 4-H, and with the Ladies Aide at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Columbia Corners.
She had many jobs throughout her life as a waitress, a factory worker, was employed at the Arenac County Courthouse in Standish for the C-operative Extension office and the Arenac County Clerk, and was very involved in the voting process – often working at the voting booth on Election Day.
She worked beside her husband Leland on the family farm in addition to raising five children. Although she enjoyed crafting, birds and plants, her greatest joy was her family.
She is survived by her children, Jeneane Frank, Christine (Gerald) Sattelberg, Scott (Debra) Ewald and Forrest Ewald; daughter-in-law, Connie Ewald; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Kay (CU) Nguyen and Audrey Poppy; many loving nieces and nephews; and friends, Juanita Reeves and Ruth Witkowski. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leland Ewald; her eldest son, Mark Ewald; four sisters, Elsie, Valeria, Evelyn and Helen; and sister-in-law, Alice.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 508 S. State St., Caro, with Pastor Cameron Steel officiating. In lieu of flowers those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the wishes of the family. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com. Arrangements made with Cremation Society of Mid-Michigan.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Sep. 25 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
