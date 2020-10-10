Gladys Helen (Farley) Stone passed away peacefully at her home in Venice, Fla. on Oct. 2, 2020. Helen was married to William L. Stone who predeceased her by three years.

Helen described her family as her great joy and biggest blessing. She is survived by her three children William Paul (Kathleen Anne Blondin-Stone), John Wesley (Frances Stone) and Beth Ann Crutcher (John Crutcher). Bill and Helen have five grandchildren, Kristen Jean Collins, Katherine Blondin Sharp, Maria Blondin Romo, Zachary Crutcher and Kira Evangeline Crutcher, and three great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Collins, Cassius Collins and Annelise Bricault and one great-great granddaughter, Kylee Collins.

One of six daughters born to Wesley and Elizabeth (Kelly) Farley, Helen's parents fled Ireland in the midst of its revolutionary period and settled in Weston, Ontario, Canada where Helen was born on Sept. 8, 1924. Seeking employment in the midst of the Great Depression, the Farleys relocated to Detroit.

Always a faithful Christian, Helen met Bill in their church youth group. They were married in 1948 and enjoyed 69 years together. During the war years, she worked for the British Army helping to build tanks. Helen worked at Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda from 1970-90 and at one point served as the first female manager of jet engines for the Strategic Air Command. She enjoyed music, crafts and cooking, and was known for her amazing homemade cinnamon rolls. Helen and Bill travelled extensively visiting more than 30 countries and all fifty states. The couple attended many special events including one of the Inaugural Balls of President George H.W Bush.

Helen partnered with Bill in pastoring United Methodist Churches in the following Michigan cities: Napoleon, Constantine, Flint, Burton, Mount Morris, Detroit, Oscoda, Wilber, Tawas, Lincoln and Harrisville. They then went on to serve the Presbyterian churches of Maple Ridge, MI and Venice Presbyterian Church, Venice, Fla.

Helen will be sorely missed. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

