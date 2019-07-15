Glenda Kay Crowl, age 65, a resident of Fenton and formerly of Oscoda, died June 27, 2019 at her residence.

She was born the daughter of Daniel and Lilah Crowl on Feb. 25, 1954 in Tawas City. Glenda was raised in Oscoda and attended Oscoda Area Schools.

Glenda is survived by her four children, Melissa Montgomery, Heather Stewart, Amanda Stewart and Brandon Stewart; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, Tyler, Cheyenne, Wesley, Lilah and Harper; six great grandchildren, Levi, Lily, Addisson, Jaycee, Tanner and Jonah; a sister, Delphine (Martin) Gayeski; and brother, Brian Crowl.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Mark Daniel Crowl.

A memorial service will be held Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at Oscoda United Methodist Church in Oscoda. A luncheon will be held at American Legion in Oscoda at 2 p.m. the same day to celebrate her life and share fond stories of her. Glenda's final resting place will be at Pinecrest Cemetery, Oscoda.

Glenda will be greatly missed by family and friends.