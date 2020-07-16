Glenda Virginia Humerickhouse, age 77, of Twining, passed away on July 14, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Ronnie; loving sons, Kevin (Monica) Humerickhouse of East Tawas, Keith (Laura) Humerickhouse of Twining, Kurt (Joyce) Humerickhouse of AuGres and Kelly Humerickhouse of Twining; nine grandchildren, Grant Humerickhouse of Lansing, Amanda (Chirs) VanHorn of Omer, Kevan Humerickhouse of Tawas City, Joel Humerickhouse of East Tawas, Kiersten Anderson of Virginia, Kristopher Neutz of Oscoda, Stephanie Osborn and family of Iowa, Kinde Humerickhouse of AuGres and Katie Humerickhouse of AuGres; great grandchildren, Kevin VanHorn of Omer and Olivia and Caden Russell of Mechanicville, Va.; sister, Yolanda (Robert) Miracle of Turner; and nieces, Billie (Nick) Andrews of Pennsylvania and Amber Miracle of Turner.
Mrs. Humerickhouse was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Leola (Shaffer) DeRemer.
Glenda enjoyed playing bingo, casinos, attending sporting events, watching old time movies and watching college football. She loved bird watching and taking photos of them out of her picture window and was a member of Good News Ministries Lutheran Church in Whittemore.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home, Twining, on Saturday, July 18. Pastors Rick Rockwell and Mike Sadler will officiate. Mrs. Humerickhouse will be cremated concluding her service.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Glenda to Good News Ministries Lutheran Church, 3107 M-65, Whittemore, Michigan 48770.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.