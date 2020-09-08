1/1
Glenn W. Whitten Sr.
Glenn W. Whitten Sr., age 71, a lifelong resident of Tawas City, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital.
He was born in Monroe on Oct. 27, 1948 to the late Griffis and Hulda Marie Whitten (nee Schertzer). Glenn served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged after three years.
He later continued his education in the dental industry. Glenn was a longtime dental lab technician in the area. He provided dentures, retainers, bridges, crowns and other dental needs for several area dentists.
Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting, gun collecting and spending time outdoors. He especially loved being a father and spending time with his family. Glenn was an animal lover and he currently had five dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Ava "Billie" Whitten (nee Buchanan), whom he married on Dec. 22, 1971 in Tawas City; three children, daughter Patricia (Chris Clingan) Whitten of Oscoda, son Joe (Kimberly) Whitten of Tawas City, and son Glenn (Ashley Roney) Whitten Jr. of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, Glenn Roney-Whitten III and Alexander Michah Roney-Whitten; sister, Carol Whitten of East Tawas; two nephews, Jeffrey and Jason Buckler; and three nieces, Tammy Kirby, Shannon Potts and Ashley Saunders.
Private services will be held. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 15, 2020.
