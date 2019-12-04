|
|
Gloria Ann Cole, age 90, of Oscoda, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019 with loving family at her side.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1929 in St. Clair Shores to the Harold and Nora Reinhardt. Gloria worked as a secretary for the Powers Corporation for more than 20 years.
She enjoyed knitting, sewing, playing bridge and playing the organ, and listening to Barbara Barber Shop Quartet. Gloria was a member of the First Presbyterian of Royal Oak and the Royal Oak Women's Club, Michigan State Extension.
Gloria is survived by her children, Douglas (Judith Eisner) Cole of St. Paul, Minn. and Gary (Jenny Cole) of Greenbush; sister, Gretchen-Moss Ackerman of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Gregory (Michelle) Cole of Perrysburg, Ohio and Tim (Adrianne) Cole of Freeland; and six great-grandchildren and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Cole; and her parents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Boys Scouts of America and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17, 2019