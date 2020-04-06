|
|
Gloria (Kay) Hofacer, 81, passed away on April 5, 2020 peacefully in her daughter's home.
Kay was born on March 31, 1939, the daughter to Ken and June Frank (Alda). Kay graduated from Tawas High School in 1956, followed by a business degree from Northeastern School of Commerce in Bay City. She returned to Tawas and worked for the Iosco County Building, where she met her husband of 36 years, Howard Hofacer, who preceded her in death.
Kay was a loving mother of Wayne Hofacer, Ronald (Candy) Hofacer, Rhonda Hofacer and preceding her in death, Howie Hofacer. A grandmother to one grandchild, David (Kendra) Hofacer; and two great grandchildren, Gavin and Emma Hofacer. Kay was survived by her sister, Ellen Glidden (Frank); and brother, Terry Frank.
Her interests were crossword puzzles, reading and playing scrabble, and don't call her when Jeopardy was on!
Private services per Kay's request. Interment will be in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hospice Intelicare of Standish and condolences can be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 14, 2020