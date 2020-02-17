|
|
Gordon Ray Coning, age 68, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 15, 2020 with his family by his side at home in East Tawas.
Gordon was born June 17, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Donald Leroy and Suzanne M. (Letts) Coning. He graduated from Lapeer Senior High in 1969. On June 4, 1970, Gordon enlisted in the United States Air Force. He proudly served for 11 years obtaining rank of Staff Sergeant.
While in the Air Force, Gordon became a military aircraft weapons leader. He had been a maintenance technician for Tendercare Nursing Home in Tawas City for 20 years as well as the Power Mechanics Instructor at Iosco RESA in Tawas City. Gordon enjoyed flying radio controlled airplanes and was a charter fishing captain on the Great Lakes.
On Oct. 20, 1972, Gordon married Kailoh Brutprom, who survives him along with his children, Nick (Aon) Coning, Debra Coning and Dalen (Sarah) Coning; three grandchildren, Keaton, Kyler and Matthew; brothers, Gary (Debbie) Coning, Scott Coning, David Coning, Paul James (Margaret) Lied and Gayle (Scott) Mylarski; sister, Diane Coning; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Coning.
Visitation will take place for Gordon from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Buresh Funeral Home, 416 Whittemore St., Tawas City. Gordon will be laid to rest with military honors at Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 417 West Houghton Avenue, West Branch, Michigan 48661. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 25, 2020