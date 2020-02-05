Home

Grace E. Charters


1941 - 2020
Grace E. Charters, age 78, of Oscoda passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
She was born on April 2, 1941 in­­­­­ Whittemore to the late Alden and Rachel (Brown) Pagel. Grace married the love of her life, Richard R. Charters, on May 9, 1964.
She retired from Northland Area Federal Credit Union after 35 years of hard work and dedication. Grace's most prized treasure was her family and her life centered around being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Laureen (Frank Howell) McLeod of Beaverton and Richard Jr. (Janet) Charters of Oscoda; brother, Roy Pagel; sisters, Faye Sny and Sharon Reimer; grandchildren, Sausha (Shaun) Lynch, Sharri (Ashton) Lloyd, Melissa Keys, Danielle (Matthew) Perkins, KayLee (Kevin) Charters and Kyle Charters; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Charters in 2005.
A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 18, 2020
