Surrounded by his loving family, Gregory D. Boik, 63, of Mikado, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. He was born on Aug. 22, 1953 in Ann Arbor and was the son of the late James Nelson Boik (Donna) and the late C. Elaine (Bill, deceased) (Hunt, Boik) Brite.
He grew up in Ypsilanti and attended Ypsilanti High School, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his all-round athletic prowess, especially in football and wrestling, and the University of Michigan. He moved to Montana, a state he still loved, in the late 1970s where he worked with the Labors Local in Billings. The love of his life, Diann (Pastorino) Boik moved to be with him and they married on Aug. 21, 1982 in Red Lodge, Mont. They moved back to Alcona County in 1988, starting Boik Rustic Designs furniture business, which they still operate. He was a member of the Ann Arbor Farmers Market for 25 years, selling their furniture designs and art pieces.
Since 2006, when they purchased Hunts Canoes and Mini Golf in Oscoda from Greg's Aunt Bev and Uncle Bob (deceased) Hunt, they and their children have enjoyed operating the business amid the beauty and fun of the AuSable River. Greg loved his community and it was important to him to have a positive impact on it by donating in various ways to local clubs and organizations as well as helping with Alcona Schools sports program, especially with his coaching.
Greg was a big man with an even bigger heart. His great love for his family, friends, pets, animals, and nature, especially Lake Huron and the river, was always apparent. His devotion and talent for art was at all times obvious in his designs, as much as sports were always his passion.
Greg is survived by his wife, Diann, son Travis (Melissa) Boik of Black River, daughter Cassandra (Marques) Ortiz of Oscoda, daughter Callie (Jake) Merkel of Grass Lake, four grandchildren: Rose, Lilah, Wyatt, and Devan, two sisters: Michele (Eric, deceased) Rickelmann, Kelly Boik, stepmother: Donna Boik, nieces, nephews, mother, sister, and brother-in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, teammates, and friends that all held a special place in his heart.
A celebration and memorial of Greg's life will be held on Sept. 14, 2019 at the Mikado Hall at 11 a.m.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 7 to Sept. 30, 2019