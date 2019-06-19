Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Howard Staebler Sr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Alcona Park Glennie , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Howard Staebler Sr. of Glennie, formerly of Tawas City, passed away peacefully at his home under the loving care of his family and Heartland Hospice, age 70 years.

Greg was born on October 9, 1948 in Omer to Howard and Marie (Brokaw) Staebler. For many years, Greg was employed as a Journeyman Iron Worker with local No. 25. In May of 1996, he decided to step away from years of hard work, and begin to enjoy his well deserved retirement!

Greg will be remembered for his passion for the outdoors, especially enjoying camping, hunting and fishing. He was a devout Christian and a long time member of Whittemore Baptist Church. Greg truly enjoyed singing, and enjoyed being a part of the church choir. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Greg is survived by his wife and best friend, Mary Staebler, to whom he married on Aug. 11, 1979. Greg is also survived by his children, Laura Dingee, Gregory (Shelley) Staebler Jr., Mindy Paolini, Amy (Seth) Alda and Jason Dingee; five grandchildren, Dylan Staebler, Gabrielle and Emiline Dingee and Lucas and Bryce Alda; sister, Sharon Woltz; brother, Kevin (Teresa) Staebler; brother-in-law, Timothy (Sandra) Nelkie; sister-in-law, Karen (Bryan) Graczyk; and several nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marie Staebler.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and his family will celebrate his life through a memorial service on Saturday, June 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Alcona Park in Glennie.

Those wishing to express their sympathies may direct contributions in Greg's name to either Whittemore Baptist Church, 210 North Bullock Street, Whittemore, Michigan 48770 or to Heartland Hospice at 417 West Houghton, West Branch, Michigan 48661.

