Gregory Robert Reimer, age 62, of Hale, formerly of Bridgeport, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 3, 2019 at his home.
Gregory was born Aug. 21, 1957 in Hale to the late Donald Robert and Martha (Hoghsinger) Reimer. Upon graduation Gregory enlisted in the United States Army and was discharged honorably May 5, 1977. He was a machine operator for many years and in his spare time he enjoyed hunting.
Gregory is survived by his son, Gregory Reimer of Warren; grandchildren, Alexis, Isabella, Caleb and Kathleen; brother, Mark (Katrina) Reimer of Bay City; aunt, Rosemary Reimer of Macomb Township; special friend, Deborah Preimesberger of New Haven; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
According to Gregory's wishes, cremation has taken place. He will be laid to rest in Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale at a later date with military honors. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 19, 2019