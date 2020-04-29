|
Gunnar Michael Blakely was born April 25, 2020, to Joshua and Erin Blakely of Whittemore. Gunnar earned his angel wings at the time of his birth; leaving behind his grieving parents and grandparents Larry and Carla Grezeszak of Whittemore and Richard and Darlene Blakely of Prescott.
Gunnar is also survived by great grandparents, Carl (Gus) and Sandy Lange, Wayne (Chum) and Diane Grezeszak and Marie Tabor; uncle, Ricky Blakely; and many extended family members and wonderful friends who were anxiously awaiting his arrival.
Those who loved you and anticipated your arrival little one had so much love and so many dreams for you. We are all so very saddened that you will not have a chance to experience any of these here on earth. We send you to heaven baptized in God's loving arms with all the love possible, leaving a hole in so many hearts here.
Gunnar also leaves behind anticipated God Parents, Emily Lange of Whittemore and Riley Dobbs of East Tawas, both had so many plans for you.
Per his parents' wishes, cremation has taken place and no service is planned.
Cards of sympathy and memorial contributions may be mailed to the family of Gunnar c/o Buresh Funeral Home, P.O. Box 130, Hale, Michigan 48739.
