Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
989-362-8191
Harlie A. Stuhr

Harlie A. Stuhr Obituary
Harlie A. Stuhr, age 78 of Tawas, passed away Feb. 21, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Neva; dear children, Melinda Smith and Brian Stuhr; adored grandchildren, Natasha (Brandon) Groff and Joshua (Rachel) Matzke; and great grandchildren, David, Clayton, Bristol, Braxton, Landon and Faith. A sister, Eleanor Labo; and nieces and nephews also survive.
Harlie was born on Jan. 8, 1942 in Bay City to the late Frank and Olga (Kurbitz) Stuhr. He married Neva Kay (Harris) on June 15, 1963 in Rhodes. Preceding him in death are his brothers, Alvin (Mary Jane) Stuhr and Arnold (Mary) Stuhr; sister, Irene (Bill) Swinson; and brother-in-law, Charles Labo.
Mr. Stuhr owned and operated Tawas Auto and Boat Upholstery from 1985 to 2017. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, being in the woods and cherished time with his family.
The family will receive friends at Buresh Funeral Home, 416 Whitttemore St., Tawas City, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Rev. Juli J. Stuelpnagel will officiate and cremation will follow.
Arrangements are by the Tawas Chapel of Buresh Funeral Homes, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 24 to Mar. 3, 2020
