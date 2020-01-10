|
|
Harry John Samotis, 94, passed peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at his mountain home in Hendersonville, N.C. surrounded by family.
Harry is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Murto Samotis, to whom he was married for 57 years from 1948 until her passing in 2005. He is survived by their ten children: Colleen (Duane) Beach of Petoskey, Christine (William) Slating of Greenville, Constance (Brian) Wheelock of Fenwick, Catherine (John) Ogden of Hendersonville, N.C., Harry Scott (Jan) Samotis of Oscoda, Jeffrey (Sue) Samotis of Oscoda, Kenneth (Mary Jo) Samotis of Oscoda, Matthew (Donna) Samotis of Hendersonville, N.C., Theodore (Suzette) Samotis of Erlanger, Ky., and Samuel (Stacey) Samotis of Mills River, N.C. He is the grandfather to 28 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 28 great-grandchildren.
Harry was born on July 6, 1925 in Detroit to Steven Samotis and Katherine Lubinski Samotis; he was baptized Ukrainian Catholic and graduated from Chadsey High School before enlisting in the Navy a day shy of his 18th birthday. Harry served as a submariner in the U.S. Navy from July 1943 until May 1946. After the war, Harry moved back to Detroit, married Ruth and started a family, with his first five children born in Detroit.
In 1959, the family moved to the northern Michigan town of Oscoda, where Harry opened a restaurant, worked as the Oscoda Township clerk, owned several small businesses, raised his family of 10 children, and ultimately retired from the real estate industry in 1985. Harry and Ruth moved to Hendersonville, N.C. in 1985 and were active gardeners, and community volunteers with various organizations, including hospitals, and hospice services.
Harry lived each day with purpose and took great joy in telling the stories of his life, making those around him smile and laugh with every word. His wry wit and humor were insurmountable, never failing to tell a joke in any situation he could. He, along with his wife Ruth, took great care to give back to the communities they lived in; working with the churches in town, volunteering at local hospitals and hospice homes, and being a genuinely kind neighbor to all. Harry is a man of honor and pride, especially to his family and friends. The love he had for the people around him and the earth under his feet could not be matched. To know him, is to love him.
Services for Harry John Samotis will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville, N.C. In place of flowers or gifts, please consider donations in Harry's name to Four Seasons Compassion for Life of Flat Rock, N.C.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 10 to Feb. 3, 2020