Oscoda resident Dr. Harvey H. Brinkman, M.D., 93, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Saginaw St. Mary's Hospital. He was born in Detroit on Jan. 12, 1926. After graduating high school, he entered the U.S. Navy and served during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Harvey later earned his medical degree from Wayne State University.
He married the former Margaret ("Peggy") St. Germain on Aug. 18, 1951 in Calumet. They moved to the Tawas area in the late 1950's where Harvey opened a medical practice in general medicine. He retired in 1986 after more than 30 years as a physician that included his private practice in East Tawas, and served as the medical director at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility and staff physician at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital.
He and his wife later moved to Oscodain 2003. Harvey enjoyed fishing, traveling and working in his garden. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Brinkman of Oscoda; his three sons, David Brinkman of Palm Springs, Calif., Paul Brinkman of Oscoda, and John Brinkman of Oscoda; and his 10 grandchildren, Justin, Jason, Toby, Corey, Myles, Emma, Nathan, Ricky, Megan and Seth; and two great-grandchildren, Xander and Alexis. Harvey is also survived by his two nieces, Jean and Nancy, and nephew Jim.
In additional to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Maybelle, Wilma and Runelda.
A memorial service was held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. (gathering at 1 p.m.) at the Grace Lutheran Church in East Tawas, with Rev. Matthew Carpenter officiating. Memorials may be directed to the church and you may offer condolences at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
