1/1
Heather Kay (Walker) Myers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heather Kay Myers (Walker), 32, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Oscoda, was taken from us too soon on Friday Nov. 6, 2020 at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit. She was a loving, caring, and compassionate woman that will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Heather was born on January 15, 1988 in Oscoda. She was a graduate of Oscoda High School in 2006 and went on to graduate with an associate degree from Baker College. She worked as a surgical technician for Verdier Eye Center for several years.
She enjoyed the outdoors, supporting the Detroit Lions, bowling, playing softball, and spending time with her family. The one thing that Heather enjoyed above all else was being with her daughter Brielle. The two were inseparable and enjoyed every minute spent together.
Heather is survived by her daughter Brielle, father, Dave and stepmother Cindy Walker, a brother Anthony (Emily) Walker of Scandia, a sister, Lindsay (Derek) Parker of Scandia, MI., several nieces and nephews, and her loving fur companion Bella Boo.
Family will receive friends for visitation at McWilliams Funeral Home on Thursday Nov. 12, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow at Presque Isle Township Cemetery. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Friends Together for all their loving support through such a difficult time. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Friends Together. Please visit www.lifestorynet.com to view Heather's life story. Online condolences may be registered at www.mcwilliamsfh.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved