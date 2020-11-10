Heather Kay Myers (Walker), 32, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Oscoda, was taken from us too soon on Friday Nov. 6, 2020 at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit. She was a loving, caring, and compassionate woman that will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Heather was born on January 15, 1988 in Oscoda. She was a graduate of Oscoda High School in 2006 and went on to graduate with an associate degree from Baker College. She worked as a surgical technician for Verdier Eye Center for several years.
She enjoyed the outdoors, supporting the Detroit Lions, bowling, playing softball, and spending time with her family. The one thing that Heather enjoyed above all else was being with her daughter Brielle. The two were inseparable and enjoyed every minute spent together.
Heather is survived by her daughter Brielle, father, Dave and stepmother Cindy Walker, a brother Anthony (Emily) Walker of Scandia, a sister, Lindsay (Derek) Parker of Scandia, MI., several nieces and nephews, and her loving fur companion Bella Boo.
Family will receive friends for visitation at McWilliams Funeral Home on Thursday Nov. 12, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow at Presque Isle Township Cemetery. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Friends Together for all their loving support through such a difficult time. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Friends Together. Please visit www.lifestorynet.com
to view Heather's life story. Online condolences may be registered at www.mcwilliamsfh.com.