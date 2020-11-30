Helen Colleen White, age 87, passed away in hospice on Nov. 25, 2020, near her daughter Candace in Ann Arbor.
Colleen was born on July 2, 1933, in Washington, Ind. to the late Ralph and Helen (Haynes) Morgan. She graduated from Wayne Memorial High School in 1951 and Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing in 1954.
Colleen worked for many years as a labor and delivery nurse at the former Wayne County General Hospital. After retiring to Greenbush in 1984, Colleen became a real estate agent and was also active in the Greenbush Historical Society, the Sunrise Ringers Hand Bell Choir and the Special Friends of Ossineke. Colleen and her late husband Bob enjoyed the beauty of Lake Huron and visits from family and friends.
She was preceded in death by daughters, Linda and Christine, to whom she was a caring and devoted mother. Colleen is survived by daughter, Candace, and son-in-law Michael Gordon of Ann Arbor; and granddaughters, Hannah and Molly. She will be missed by all.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.