Helen "Sylvia" Curley Harmon, age 75, of Oscoda, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Sylvia was born on Sept. 10, 1945 in Harrisville to the late Harry and Helen Curley (Merkel). She was a retired elementary education school teacher of 33 years.
Sylvia enjoyed volunteering for several organizations, such as the AuSable Canoe Marathon, FISH gift house and the Harry Curley Memorial Canoe Race just to name a few. She was a long time woman's pool league and softball player. Sylvia enjoyed shopping, casinos and most of all spending time with her grandson, Eddie.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Eagles and Moose Clubs, the Michigan Education Association, Habitat for Humanity and the Iosco County Democratic Party.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Sam Harmon; daughter, Tess Harmon (Kevin Woods); and grandson Eddie Woods. She is also survived by her brother, Frank Curley; sister, Rozanne Curley; sister, Mary (Ben) Calo; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, the celebration of life will be scheduled next summer.