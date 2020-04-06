|
Helen Louise "Wier" Smith, age 86, lifelong resident of Prescott, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, R. J. Smith; loving children, Sherry Wier of Prescott, Terry (Rhonda) Wier of Prescott, Larry Wier of Saginaw, Mark (deceased in 2019) his wife, Annette Dooley of Texas, Dawn Jones of Prescott and Michael (Ashley) Wier of Oscoda. Twenty-four grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren also survive; as do brothers, Herbert (Effie) Hall, Duane Hall and Ralph (Janet) Hall, all of Prescott; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Dietrich of North Dakota and Louise Cook of Prescott; brother-in-law, Henry (Lois) Wier of Muskegon; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was born on July 29, 1933 to the late Arthur Earl and Elizabeth Mary (Coulson) Hall in Prescott. She married the late Edward David Wier on Sept. 25, 1954 at her parent's home in Prescott. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church in Prescott and former member of Judson Baptist Church and Skidway Baptist Church. She loved crafts and cherished time spent with her family.
Helen was preceded in death by two other sons, Edward David Wier Jr. and Danny Lee Wier.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Buresh Funeral Home, 101 Harrison St., Prescott, with Pastor Doug Kennedy officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Condolences can be made on-line at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com; or, to Sherry Wier at 4376 Mills Rd., Prescott, MI 48756. Arrangements are by the Prescott Chapel of Buresh Funeral Homes.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 14, 2020