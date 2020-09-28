1/
Helen Louise (Wier) Smith
Helen Louise "Wier" Smith, age 86, lifelong resident of Prescott, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, R. J. Smith; loving children, Sherry Wier of Prescott, Terry (Rhonda) Wier of Prescott, Larry Wier of Saginaw, Mark (deceased in 2019) his wife, Annette Dooley of Texas, Dawn Jones of Prescott and Michael (Ashley) Wier of Oscoda; 24 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; brothers, Herbert (Effie) Hall, Duane Hall and Ralph (Janet) Hall, all of Prescott; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Dietrich of North Dakota and Louise Cook of Prescott; brother-in-law, Henry (Lois) Wier of Muskegon; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was born on July 29, 1933 to the late Arthur Earl and Elizabeth Mary (Coulson) Hall in Prescott. She married the late Edward David Wier on Sept. 25, 1954 at her parents' home in Prescott. She was a life long member of the Methodist Church in Prescott and former member of Judson Baptist Church and Skidway Baptist Church. She loved crafts and cherished time spent with her family.
Helen was preceded in death by two other sons, Edward David Wier Jr. and Danny Lee Wier.
A Celebration of Life gathering and service will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the residence of Sherry Wier (4376 Mills Road, Prescott, Michigan 48756).
Condolences can be made on-line at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com or to Sherry Wier at the address listed above.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Sep. 28 to Oct. 6, 2020.
