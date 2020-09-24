Helen Mary Nisbet Roberts passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at her home in Harrisville.
Born May 11, 1927 to Peter and Allison (Dean) Leighton in Chorley outside Nottingham England, she was raised in northern England. She emigrated to the United States with her mother and sister in 1949. In 1950, she married Richard Nisbet, and they resided in DeKalb County Illinois. Helen was a devoted homemaker, and worked on the family farm, growing most of the family food. She worked as a writer for the DeKalb Chronicle, sold real estate, and owned and operated the Stone House Park Campground. In 1992, she married Alan Roberts and retired to Ruidoso, New Mexico. They moved to Harrisville in 2001. Helen was an avid gardener and herbalist. She loved writing, reading, and classical music.
Helen is survived by four children, Allison (Dan) Bryson of Tucson, Ariz., Saskia (Steve) Phillips of Battle Creek, Matthew (Klaris) Nisbet of Leland, Ill., Meg Nisbet of Harrisville, and Liz (Quentin) McNichols of Harrisville, seven grandchildren, Mark (Stephanie) Nisbet, Kristin (Cliff) Nisbet White, Leezanne (Bixi) Zeng, Shannon (Jason) McNichols Boteler, Caitlin (Matthew) McNichols Ebelt, Julia Bryson, and Carrie Bryson, two great grandchildren, Clara Nisbet and Cameron White, and her sister, Elizabeth Hilleary of Montery, Calif. She was preceded in death by her husband Alan in 2002, and two brothers, Peter and William Leighton.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Anne Church in Harrisville with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. A celebration of her life will take place at Helen's home at 2 p.m. on the same day. Masks and social distancing required at both locations. Zoom capability at both locations, please email lizmcnichols@gmail.com
for link information. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to WCMU radio at WCMU.org
, Doctors Without Borders
at doctorswithoutborders.org
or Hospice of Michigan at hom.org.