Helen May Alward, age 95, of Hale, passed away Tuesday morning, March 26, 2019 at Hale Creek Manor in Hale with family by her side.

Helen was born April 11, 1923 in Romeo, the oldest daughter of the late Roy and Lucille (Quick) Bauer. She married William W. Alward on Oct. 5, 1944 in Romeo, and together raised two children, Nancy and Robert.

Helen had owned and operated Rollways Resort in Hale, alongside her husband, William. She was an active member of the Hale United Methodist Church and the Wicker Hills Golf Club. She enjoyed playing bingo, sewing, painting the birdhouses that William made and crafts of all kinds.

Helen is survived by her children, Nancy (Larry) Molloy and Robert (Kathy) Alward; grandchildren, Shawn (Deb) Molloy, Colleen (Matt) Brinker, Brian (Laura) Molloy and Robert D. (Stacy) Alward; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, William in 2013; brothers, Walter Bauer and John Bauer; and sister, Joanne Bond.

Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington, Hale. Funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. (in state 10 a.m.) Monday, April 1 at Hale United Methodist Church, 201 West Main Street, Hale. Pastor Melvin Leach will officiate. Interment will take place in Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale.

