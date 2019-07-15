Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert 'Herb' William Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert "Herb" William Hall, age 92, of Oscoda, formerly of Clawson passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

He was born on June 11, 1927 in Minneapolis, Minn. to the late Francis William and Isabella (Lincoln) Hall. Herb served in the United States Army in both Korea and Japan as a military policeman.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, he completed his Bachelor's of Science degree from Hillsdale College in 1951. Herb worked for the Fisher Body Division of General Motors and retired in 1986 after 36 years of hard work and dedication.

He enjoyed golfing, traveling, singing, playing cards and was both an avid cribbage and bridge player. Herb was a longtime member of the General Motors Chorus, sang locally in the Shoreline Players Chorus and served as the choir director for the First Congregational Church of Royal Oak. He also served on the Lakewood Shores P.O.A. board for a number of years.

Herb is survived by his partner and friend, Christina Brennan; sons, Russell (Amy) Hall and Steven (Jane) Hall; grandchildren, Jonathan (Sara) Hall, Katelyn Hall, Ann E. (Brian) Branam, Michelle (Aaron) Ryder and Rachel (David) Tedeschi; and great grandchildren, Liam, Cooper, Grayson, Ella, Claire, Lincoln and Cooper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia J. Hall, who passed away Sept. 28, 2010.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment will take place in Ada Cemetery in Ada.

